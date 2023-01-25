Hyderabad has witnessed a 135 per cent increase in students enrolling in foreign universities in 2022, revealed Ian Crichton, CEO of Study Group. Addressing a round table conference on Tuesday, January 24, he informed that the enrollments are expected to increase further in the upcoming academic year.

Noting the high demand for jobs and current industry needs, students are preferring STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)-related courses like Artificial Intelligence (AI), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The courses in fashion technology and nursing have higher demand after it. Even though students mostly prefer going to the United States (US) for their studies, several students from Telugu states are now also inclined towards the United Kingdom (UK), he said.

In a bid to expand its India operations, Study Group is strengthening its roots in Southern and Eastern India including Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following notable spikes in demand from students in these regions. "Over the last 25 years, Study Group has enabled hundreds of thousands of Indians to access the world's best universities in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand but looking ahead, I want us to be bringing students from these same markets into India's higher education institutions," said Crichton.

He added that India is home to many universities and the global institutions of the future are as likely to be in Hyderabad, Delhi or Chennai just like they are in London, Oxford and Cambridge. Study Group, which has partnered with approximately 50 universities around the world, supports students to pursue education in overseas countries, from training the students to helping them find part-time jobs in foreign countries to support their education.