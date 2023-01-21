A girl student of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building on the campus early Saturday, January 21.

Anjali (22) allegedly died by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building. A native of Haryana, Anjali, was pursuing MA in English at EFLU, a central university located near the Osmania University campus, as stated in a report by IANS.

On being alerted by the university authorities, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The reason for the student's extreme step was not known. Police suspect that family problems may be the reason for the suicide, as per the IANS report.

Police were also trying to find out if the student has left a suicide note. Her family in Haryana was informed, a police officer said.

Recent cases

A suicide case was reported in Maharashtra on January 17 when a 21-year-old MBBS student who was studying in the government medical college in Latur in the state was found hanging in her hostel room. A student at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ranchi was also found dead, hanging in a hostel on the same day, January 17. The death is being investigated as a murder, as the student's hands were reportedly tied behind his back with a rope.