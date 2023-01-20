Umar Khalid, former JNU student leader and accused in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots, has moved an application seeking access to a daily telephonic call facility. The court has issued a notice to Tihar jail authorities. A similar application moved by Sharjeel Imam is also pending before the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitab Rawat issued notice to the Tihar Jail superintendent and asked him to file a reply on the aforementioned application of Umar Khalid. The matter has been listed on January 21 for further hearing, as per an ANI report.

Umar Khalid has been in judicial custody since September 2020. Last year he was granted one week's interim bail for the wedding of his sister. Earlier, his regular bail application was dismissed in October 2022 by the division bench of the Delhi High Court.

Calling facility was stopped earlier

Sharjeel Imam also moved an application seeking the resumption of the inmate phone calling facility provided to him in Tihar jail earlier. The facility was stopped in September after a circular was issued by the jail authorities. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had summoned the jail superintendents along with law officers and the officers had submitted that they had been following the rule. Subsequently, the court summoned the conduct report of the accused. This matter was also listed on January 21.

Earlier, Delhi Police had opposed Umar Khalid's application for bail stating that he might spread misinformation via social media and is also likely to cause unrest in society. "The release of the applicant is further opposed as he is very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in the society. He may also influence witnesses," police had said.