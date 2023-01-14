On Thursday, January 12, late at night, a 22-year-old engineering student committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in his room in Rajampeta town, Annamaiah district. This incident came to light after his classmates observed the student hanging on the ceiling fan in his room and informed the college staff, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, the police said that the deceased has been identified as K Indrasena Reddy (22), son of Krishna Reddy who is working as a Superintendent in Srisailam Devasthanams, Nandyal district. Indrasena has been pursuing his final year of engineering in a private college in Rajampeta.

Along with five other students, the deceased rented a room close to the college and was attending classes. As the college announced holidays, Indrasena informed his roommates that he is going to visit Srisailam for the holidays.

Listing the reason behind taking this extreme step, Mannuru Sub-Inspector Indrasena Reddy said that the student invested more than Rs 23,000 in online trading and suffered losses. Unable to digest this and unable to face his father, he took this step. Police recovered a suicide note and shifted the body to postmortem.

In the suicide note, the deceased student appealed to students to not take such extreme steps for such issues. Further, the student stated that he has not utilised the money that was received from his father and invested in online trading and incurred losses. As he was unable to face his father, Indrasena Reddy took the extreme step. The student asked his father to make the right decision for his brother. Mannur Police registered a case and are investigating the matter further, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.