In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl in Ramanagara district in Karnataka was killed in a bus accident on Monday, January 9. The kindergarten girl died on the spot after she was thrown out of a school bus when the driver took a sharp swerve while negotiating a curve. The girl came under the rear wheel of the bus, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A pre-kindergarten student of Sri Sai International School, Raksha was a resident of Siddenahalli village in Kanakapura. Raksha regularly took the bus to school and on the day of the accident, the bus carrying students was plying on Picchanagere-Siddenahalli Road when the driver took a sharp turn at a curve. As the bus door was left open, the four-year-old victim who was sitting in the seat next to the door, lost her balance and fell out of the bus. The rear wheel of the bus ran over the kid's head killing her on the spot. The driver fled the spot as the incident led to a protest by villagers, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Accusing the bus driver and the caretaker of the bus of negligence, the girl's father Swamy who is a farmer alleged, "The driver was driving in a rash manner, without ensuring the door was shut, while the caretaker failed to ensure the safety of the children." A case has been registered by the Kanakapura rural police. They have arrested the bus driver and seized the bus.