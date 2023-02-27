The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department terminated 23 teachers from service for taking jobs on qualification certificates obtained from unrecognised boards. The teachers belonged to the Jammu division and their termination was effected on Sunday, February 26.

An official from the Education Department informed that a committee was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers. "The committee members, in a meeting held on February 7, observed that 23 ReTs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, as these boards have not been recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India," he said, as per a report by IANS.

Read Also : Jammu and Kashmir: 57 schools and roads named after martyrs as per LG's order



"The committee has recommended the termination of services 23 ReTs immediately as they do not possess the requisite qualification certificates," he added. The official then explained that in view of the recommendations of the committee, the concerned Chief Education Officers were directed to disengage the services of the teachers immediately.

The ReTs were employed through a special scheme to provide teachers in far-flung areas and villages where schools remained understaffed in the Union Territories (UTs). The scheme envisaged that local youth possessing the required qualifications be engaged to teach in such schools, as per IANS.