About 57 schools and roads in Jammu and Kashmir have been renamed after martyrs and eminent personalities. The move is part of the Lieutenant Governor administration's decision to name public places after those who gave up their life for the nation.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of infrastructure assets after the martyrs, eminent personalities," an order issued by Secretary to Government, General Administration Department, Piyush Singla, reads. The divisional commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu regions have been instructed to personally monitor the naming of infrastructure and assets in their divisions, as per a report by PTI.



The government Girls' Higher Secondary School located in Khanyar, in Srinagar, has been named after Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayoub Pandit, a martyr. Similarly, the Government Higher Secondary School in Ghagwal (Kathua) has been named after Major Rohit Kumar, the order said.

Further, the Government Primary School in Shamsabad has been named after Inspector Shabir Ahmed Bhat, who was also a martyr. The Government Higher Secondary School in Basantgarh has been named after Sub-Inspector Imran Hussain Tak, who was conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for his gallantry.

Additionally, the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in RS Pura has been named after flight lieutenant Advitya Bal, who, along with wing commander M Rana, was killed when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in Rajasthan on July 28, 2022. As per the LG order, schools and roads have been named after an ASI, 37 constables from Police and CRPF, two head constables, six selection grade constables and five special police officers, as per PTI.