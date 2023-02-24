Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that an AIIMS would be built in Madurai soon. She added that Prime Minister Modi aims to build a medical college in every district of Tamil Nadu.



"In my stature as a doctor and not as a Governor, I promise that AIIMS Madurai will be built soon. As a doctor, I believe that the AIIMS hospital should be built to world-class standards and this will be done," she said, as per a report by ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for the AIIMS project in Madurai. The Centre has constructed multi-speciality hospitals in Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The Prime Minister is working to bring a medical college in every district in Tamil Nadu," she added.

Soundararajan was recently on a visit to her native state Tamil Nadu and made these comments then. On Thursday, February 23, after her return, she visited a medical student who allegedly attempted suicide in Warangal and is currently undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The student had alleged harassment by her senior.

"It's painful to see a PG medical student in a critical situation. She had complained of ragging, it is a sensitive issue. A thorough probe should be conducted," Soundarajan said, as per another report by ANI.