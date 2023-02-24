Published: 24th February 2023
AIIMS will be built in Madurai soon: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
"In my stature as a doctor and not as a Governor, I promise that AIIMS Madurai will be built soon," she stated
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has announced that an AIIMS would be built in Madurai soon. She added that Prime Minister Modi aims to build a medical college in every district of Tamil Nadu.
"In my stature as a doctor and not as a Governor, I promise that AIIMS Madurai will be built soon. As a doctor, I believe that the AIIMS hospital should be built to world-class standards and this will be done," she said, as per a report by ANI.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for the AIIMS project in Madurai. The Centre has constructed multi-speciality hospitals in Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The Prime Minister is working to bring a medical college in every district in Tamil Nadu," she added.
Soundararajan was recently on a visit to her native state Tamil Nadu and made these comments then. On Thursday, February 23, after her return, she visited a medical student who allegedly attempted suicide in Warangal and is currently undergoing treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The student had alleged harassment by her senior.
"It's painful to see a PG medical student in a critical situation. She had complained of ragging, it is a sensitive issue. A thorough probe should be conducted," Soundarajan said, as per another report by ANI.