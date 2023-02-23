With the aim of making learning more accessible, the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi is planning to collaborate with institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Indian School of Business (ISB). The institute's Director Dr M Srinivas announced this in a statement on Wednesday, February 22.



"Undersigned is glad to announce that institutional collaborations are being planned by AIIMS with institutions like IITs, IMs, ISB etc for making inter-sectoral learning more accessible, and with corporations like McKinsey, BCG, Bain, etc to provide students with some exposure to the world of management, something outside the routine medical education, patient care and research," the statement read, as per a report by ANI.

The statement further added that a Start-Up policy for students is also intended to be drafted. "Some active measures are also being planned to promote entrepreneurship in AIIMS actively. The Start-Up policy for students is also intended to be drafted," it stated.

The statement further added, "To facilitate the conversation on this, a meeting is scheduled with the undersigned on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 AM in the committee room. Interested students and residents are requested to attend the meeting with the undersigned," as per ANI.