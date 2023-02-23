A fresh petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of a Class XII girl at a private school in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. The petition was moved by the girl's mother AP Selvi and heard by Justice G Chandrasekharan on Wednesday, February 22.

Selvi, in her petition, alleged that the ongoing CB-CID probe into the incident was unfair, and the participation of a forensic expert of her choice in the postmortem procedure was opposed without any justification, in a malafide manner. She also blamed the agency for forging the girl's suicide note to cover up the matter, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"It is unfair that the FIR was not altered to Section 302 (Murder) of IPC (Indian Penal Code) in the case. The criminal investigation lacks fundamental fairness and inmates of the hostel, who played a vital role in the crime, are not yet arrested," Selvi said. She also urged that the SIT probe be headed by a retired High Court judge.

However, in the court, government advocate (criminal side) S Santhosh questioned the petition's maintainability as another one on the same issue was pending, wherein, the court is monitoring the investigation. He added that status reports have been filed from July till date and the court had directed the police to file the final report within four weeks on February 1, 2023.

Santhosh concluded that on these grounds there was no necessity for the investigation to be monitored by a retired High Court judge. Accepting his submissions, Justice Chandrasekharan directed the registry to tag Selvi's petition with the pending one, as per TNIE.

On July 13 last year, the death of the Class XII girl student at Sakthi Matriculation School at Kaniyamoor, near Kallakurichi, created widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu and resulted in large-scale violence on the school premises. The school was shut down and reopened after 140 days.