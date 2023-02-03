To receive complaints directly from students in Kallakurichi district, Tamil Nadu, police placed complaint boxes in all the district's schools. In the first week of January, N Mohanraj, the District Superintendent of Police for Kallakurichi, issued an order to install complaint boxes in schools, according to a police officer from the Kallakurichi SP Office. The process will be reviewed by Inspector D Sujatha. This was started last week, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to TNIE, Inspector Sujatha said, "Students can put their complaints regarding issues they face in school, at home, locality, or on the way to school, or even share information about the movement of drugs and illicit liquor in their village, or any other anti-social activities, in these boxes. They don't need to disclose their details."

"Station house officers of respective areas will have the keys to these boxes and once in two days, they will collect the complaints. Respective sub-division deputy superintendent of police are monitoring officers and SHO has to report to them regarding the complaints and update the action taken," she added.

According to a police source, when dealing with or witnessing problems, students usually are hesitant to contact the police directly. This will enable them to contact the police without disclosing their identities.

Kallakurichi SP office WhatsApp number 7358154100 and mail ID klkdrugsfreesociety@gmail.com were shared. "Students can also contact through this numbers and mail ID to give their complaints." added police source from SP office. Do note, the number and email ID are for the district alone.