Tragedy hits the student community yet again as the news of an 18-year-old student who died by hanging himself to a ceiling fan comes in. The police said that the incident happened in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung area on Friday morning, February 17. The deceased Vishnu was preparing for his Class XII examination and was under a lot of pressure owing to his studies. The police said that the student hanged himself when his parents were not home.

The deceased is survived by his mother, who is a staff nurse at a city hospital while his father is a retired official from CRPF, the police informed, as stated in a report by PTI.

In other recent incidents of student suicide, an 18-year-old Dalit student studying at IIT Bombay jumped from the hostel building on the campus. Darshan Solanki was in the first year of the BTech Mechanics department.

Another student suicide case was reported by a second-year student who was pursuing electrical engineering at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C). The student was found dead on campus on Wednesday morning, February 15.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre: 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726