Yet another ragging case was reported. College authorities of KMCT Polytechnic College in Mukkam, Kozhikode District, Kerala suspended five students for allegedly assaulting a junior student as a part of their ragging attempt. When a junior student opposed the senior's order not to use his spectacles, it resulted in a fight between the five students and the junior student. This incident took place on the college campus on Wednesday, February 15. In this incident, a second-year biomedical student of KMCT Polytechnic College, Mohammed Jabir, was brutally beaten up. The second-year student who suffered neck and eye injuries filed a complaint with the anti-ragging cell of the college and the Mukkam police, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Read Also : #ThrowBackToday: When ragging was declared a human rights abuse in essence by the Supreme Court

According to the statement given by Jabir, the senior students began yelling at him for wearing eyewear despite earlier warnings to all junior students not to do so. The seniors called Jabir, who refused to follow their orders and brutally attacked him while verbally abusing the victim in front of college students. After the incident, Jabir's friends drove him to a nearby private hospital in Mukkam. His injuries are currently being treated. Following the preliminary investigation, the college administration immediately ordered the suspension of the five students involved in the incident. Additionally, the college administration has warned that anyone engaged in ragging or other such activities on campus will face harsh punishment and strict action will be taken against them, as reported by The New Indian Express.