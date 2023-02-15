The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams for Classes X and XII have commenced across the country recently. In Ranchi, the students have been seen arriving at their designated exam centres, reports ANI.

The CBSE released the date sheet for the Board exams of Class X and Class XII on December 29 of the previous year stating the starting date to be February 15 and end on March 10.

In a press release, the board said, "CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023."

According to the release issued by the board, the exams for both classes will begin at 10.30 am and will continue until March 10. The exams for Class X will end on March 21, while Class XII will conclude on April 5.



The release further emphasises that the date sheet was issued much in advance so that students can have enough time to prepare and revise before the exams.

It is also noteworthy that sufficient turnover time has been provided between two exam papers this year to avoid inconvenience. The date sheet has also been prepared to avoid nearly 40,000 subject combinations so that no two papers of a student fall on the same date. This has been done to reduce the stress on students and enable them to perform at their best, states the ANI report.