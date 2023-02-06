Admit cards for Class X and Class XII board exams will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download the admit cards once they are released on the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in.

Here are the steps to download admit card:

1. Browse through the official website — cbse.gov.in.

2. On the home page, select the admit card link

3. Fill in your details namely: roll number and date of birth

4. Admit cards will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference

To note, Board began the practical examination/ project/ internal assessment for both classes on January 2, 2023, and it will be concluding on February 14. Further, as per the official notification, CBSE board (theory) exams 2023 for Class X will commence on February 15 and conclude on March 21. Similarly, Class XII board exams will take place between February 15 and April 5.

Moreover, the admit cards will be given to students of Class X from their respective schools. Most of the theory exams will be of three hours duration starting from 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm, while some will be of two hours duration and will conclude at 12:30 pm. Students must not forget to carry a hard copy of the admit card to their respective examination halls, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.