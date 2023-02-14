Three individuals have been killed and five others injured in a shooting at Michigan State University's campus on Monday, February 13, according to an ANI report. The police have confirmed the fatalities and have stated that several of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.



The MSU police and public safety took to Twitter and informed, "There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. The Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman stated that several of the victims had sustained injuries that were 'life-threatening'."



At 8:18 pm the police were informed about the shooting at Berkey Hall on campus and they quickly responded, locating multiple victims, as per Rozman. According to ANI, the police received reports of another shooting at the nearby university union building. They acted swiftly and tended to the victims at both locations.



Rozman said, "The information we're sharing right now is preliminary. The priority right now is the safety of our students and campus."



Rozman also pointed out that there was a lot of misinformation circulating about the incident on social media and other platforms, and he advised people to follow the police department's official Twitter account for accurate information. Later, the MSU police released the first images of the suspected gunman, described as a short man wearing a jeans jacket and red shoes, and who was last seen leaving the north side of the MSU union building immediately after the shooting.



"SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim," said the MSU police and public safety through Twitter.



Gabe Treutel, a freshman at MSU provided details about the incident, stating that he and his roommates are currently taking shelter and listening to police scanners as the shooting on campus unfolds, as per an ANI report. He was reportedly sitting at his desk in his West Acres dorm room, taking a chemistry lab quiz when he received an email alert from the university warning him about the shooting on campus.