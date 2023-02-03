A Class VI student from AI Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram, is trending on social media for his impressive back-heeled goal in a football game. The state of Kerala has a strong love for football, and Anshid's goal is a testament to this passion.

Anshid, a student, scored a stunning back-heeled goal in an Under-12 tournament in Chembrassery, Pandikkad. According to ANI, he received a cross from the left wing, jumped and executed a jaw-dropping shot, putting the ball into the net with his feet in the air. The goal has since gone viral.

How did the video get viral?

The student's coach, Imdad Kottaparamban, captured the moment the ball flew past the goalkeeper and into the net in a video. He shared the clip on social media, and it made its way to the official website of the Indian Super League.

Further, the coach shared the video on Instagram and Facebook with the caption, "The keeper didn't see that coming." The video went viral within seconds of being uploaded on social media. Ministers V Sivankutty and Ahmed Devarkov also posted the video on their official Facebook pages. In his post, V Sivankutty said, "Goal...The backheel goal of KK Anshid, a sixth-standard student of Al Anwar UP School in Manjeri Kuni was awesome... Smart guy... ❤️"

So far, the clip has logged two-and-a-half lakh views on Instagram alone. The post was flooded with high praise for the emerging football star. On the clip of his stunning legwork making it to the ISL's web page, a shy Anshid said he wishes to become an even better player at the professional level in future, as stated in a report by ANI.