The scare of question paper leak ahead of the upcoming II Pre-University (PU) examination scheduled tentatively in March looms large as students are getting access to question papers even during the preparatory and tests (conducted by Department of School Education) across all PU colleges in Mysuru, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

While the government and officials of the Department of Pre-University Education claim they are ensuring all possible measures to prevent such malpractices and leak of question papers, students are able to get the papers easily.

The test started on December 18 across the majority of PU colleges in Mysuru and the papers were framed and sent by the Department of Pre-University Education. However, the question papers were leaked and most of the students had access to them.

"I was shocked to know when one of my classmates had the Chemistry question paper a day before the exam and I thought it would be a practice paper or a previous year's paper. But the same paper was given to us in the test. If this is happening in preparatory tests, what would be the situation in final exams," said an II PU girl student.

Shockingly not just the Chemistry paper, even papers of Commerce and Arts stream were leaked, and most of the students had Economics papers with them a day or two prior to the exam.

"Leak of question paper puts the dreams of students in peril and aspirants fear for their future as it would lead to unhealthy competition. This not only de-motivates them but corrupts the mindset of young ones at this adolescent age. Those behind this should punished so that such malpractice stops completely," said Arun, a lecturer in a private college.

When The New Indian Express contacted Deputy Director of Pre-University (DDPU) M Mariswamy, he confirmed that there was a leak of the question paper and they were ascertaining how it happened. "We have lodged a complaint with Devaraj Police Station," he said.