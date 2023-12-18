The fifth edition of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar’s annual alumni reunion, Homecoming took place on December 16-17, 2023 (Saturday, Sunday).

The event featured engaging sessions and activities that enabled interaction among alumni, faculty, and current students at IIT Gandhinagar. They also had insightful conversations with the Director, Prof Rajat Moona.

Addressing the alumni, Prof Jaison Manjaly, Professor-in-Charge of Alumni Relations, said, “We feel very happy and proud to see the rate of alumni engagement with the institute over the years. Your progress and achievements are a testament to the educational exposure and opportunities you have received at IIT Gandhinagar. We are excited to see you crossing milestones in the years to come and your sustained engagement with IIT Gandhinagar for institution building.”

More than 80 alumni from various undergraduate and postgraduate batches attended the Homecoming 2023 to nurture old bonds, share experiences from their professional journeys, and relive their college-time memories at IIT Gandhinagar.

Discipline-wise faculty, alumni, and student interactions and the networking dinner and lunch helped to strengthen their existing and new-found connections within the IIT Gandhinagar community. The event’s main highlights included the set-up of a Flea Market by the Art @ IIT Gandhinagar Team, attracting over 500 visitors, including students, residents, alumni, staff, and faculty members. Also, a campfire was set up, which blazed throughout the night.

The event also witnessed the Decennial Reunion of the Class of 2013.