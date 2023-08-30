A first-year student at Government GNM Nursing College attempted suicide citing harassment by seniors. The student is identified as Busi Pramila who allegedly attempted to die by suicide due to purported harassment by senior students. Following this, chaos unfolded within Eluru Government Nursing College located within Eluru Government General Hospital.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the student consumed an overdose of pills, allegedly citing distress from the senior students' ragging. Giving more details, the hospital superintendent Dr M Sashidhar said that Pramila had ingested Paracetamol due to abdominal pain and her current condition was stable.

While the issue of ragging has not been confirmed, he made it clear that the nursing college is not related to GGH and will instruct the principal of the college through inquiry after the recovery of the victim. The superintendent noted the ongoing practical exam period could have amplified stress, potentially influencing the actions of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Eluru city made it clear that they did not receive any complaint regarding the ragging and about the student's suicide.