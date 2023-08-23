The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is set to open an off-campus facility in Guwahati, PTI reported.



A notice was published in this regard by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Gazette of India today, Wednesday, August 23



“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (4) of section 4 of the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020 (32 of 2020), the Central Government hereby notifies that the campuses established at Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dharwad (Karnataka), and Guwahati (Assam) shall include as the campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University,” the notification read.



On platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.



"Deeply thankful to the Prime Minister and Home Minister for officially giving a National Forensic Sciences University campus in Guwahati. A significant step towards modernising criminal investigation in our region," his tweet read.



The Assam government also gave the go-ahead for the establishment of the National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati, earlier this year.



According to state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, the university will initially be based on the campus of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), added PTI.



The National Forensic Sciences University is the world’s first and only university dedicated to Forensic and allied Sciences.