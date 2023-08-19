Urmi e Azar, a trans PhD student from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) Bangalore, was brutally attacked by alleged members of the BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during a protest against ragging on Thursday, August 17. The incident unfolded at Jadavpur University (JU), where anti-ragging protests have gained momentum, echoing the larger call for justice and equality.

Yesterday, August 18, students from various quarters of JU — including the Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) and Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students' Union (FETSU) — came together in a display of unity. They voiced their collective protest against not just ragging but also alleged homophobia and fascism. "The demonstration was a combined protest aimed to address not only the violent assault on Urmi e Azar but also the tragic loss of Swapnadeep Kundu, the first-year student who fell victim to the scourge of ragging,” revealed Debanwita Guha, a second-year MA student from the Department of Comparative Literature and an AFSU member.

The protest, organised by JU students, began on the campus grounds and culminated at the Jadavpur Police station. There, a resolute deputation was lodged, condemning the harassment faced by the trans community, particularly in the wake of Azar's assault. While the anti-ragging movement on campus has been ongoing since August 10, the day Swapnadeep passed away, Debanwita also mentioned that the students are planning to organise a citizens' march for the same sometime next week.

Recalling the ragging incident, on August 9, an 18-year-old first-year student named Swapnadeep Kundu from JU was found injured and unclothed on the ground near his hostel building. His family has alleged ragging as the cause. The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of JU has also accepted "death due to ragging" as the reason behind Kundu's demise. The Kolkata Police has already arrested nine individuals connected to the incident.

Urmi e Azar's assault occurred while they were partaking in the anti-ragging movement on campus. Azar, who was hospitalised after the attack, shared a Facebook post describing the events. "I have no recollection of the incident... I am on pain medication. I am deeply indebted to all student unions at Jadavpur. As I recall, Subhendu Adhikari announced that Jadavpur University would be targeted next week. When I reached Akushthala, someone shouted, 'I will enter Jadavpur and harm them.' I don't recall much after that. To my knowledge, they didn't enter the campus today. However, these wrongdoers should never be allowed to enter the campus, comrade," Azar stated.

A video capturing the assault was also circulated on social media, prompting Azar to express intentions to file a police report after viewing the footage properly. Remarkably, even after enduring such brutality, Azar shared that they were subjected to police interrogation, with questions centring on their affiliation with RSF, if any.

Priyadarshini Chitrangada, who was present during the protest against Urmi's attack, wrote on Facebook, “After being beaten up Urm was detained at Jadavpur Police Station along with fellow Comrade Tathagata They were kept in separate rooms & interrogated. As more and more individuals gathered outside Jadavpur Police Station Urmi was taken (read snuck out of Jadavpur Police station from the back ext) is SSKM hospital past a long wait period to get their medical examinations as they have sustained innes.”