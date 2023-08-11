A first-year student from Jadavpur University, a prestigious institution in West Bengal, was discovered naked and injured in front of his hostel building, reports The New Indian Express. According to the report, the student, Swapnadeep Kundu (18), a resident of Nadia district, passed away under mysterious circumstances on the morning of Thursday, August 10.

Kundu was found in a pool of blood on the ground in front of the multi-storey building that houses his hostel room on the first floor. He was taken to a nearby private healthcare unit where he succumbed to his injuries. Allegations of ragging were made by his family, who lodged a complaint with the Jadavpur police station, states TNIE.

"He had called his mother on Wednesday night saying he was not well and requested her to take him back home. He also expressed his fear while talking to his mother," said Swapnadeep's uncle, Arup Kundu

Swapandeep had taken admission to the Bengali department of the university on August 3 and his classes began on Wednesday, August 9. "He was excited after attending classes on the first day. He was happy about his new venture for higher education. But when he called his mother at night, his excitement was replaced by fear. We were supposed to visit the university on Thursday to discuss the issue and if necessary, to meet the authorities of the institution. But early on Thursday, we received the heart-wrenching news," said Arup.

As per TNIE, the family believed his condition at the time of discovery suggested foul play due to potential ragging. A family member alleged, "Had there not been ragging and torture, why he was found in a naked condition? He was found beneath the balcony of the building which was close to his second-floor hostel room.”

Students on campus were alerted by a loud noise and found Swapnadeep in an unconscious state, bleeding. According to a student, "He was not in a condition to speak. We informed the university authorities and took him to the hospital.”

He was quickly taken to a hospital but couldn't survive his injuries. The police revealed that Swapnadeep had qualified for a different field but chose to study Bengali, which went against his family's wishes. "Some of his friends told us that he decided to study Bengali, going against his family's wishes. We have come across some missing links which we are trying to stitch together to ascertain the reason behind the incident.”