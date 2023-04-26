National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by University Grants Commission (UGC) determines eligibility for lectureship and awards Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for Indian nationals. It is to ensure minimum standard for the entrants in the teaching profession and research.

UGC NET results of the 2022 December cycle were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 13, 2023. For candidates who had been preparing for UGC NET and appeared for the exam, it’s a life-changing one. It certainly opens up a whole new world of opportunities before them.



But there are other candidates who're still trying to crack it. EdexLive conversed with a few of these determined individuals, who are putting in their all to clear the exam, but haven’t managed to do it yet. They spoke about their constant efforts and strong willpower that keeps them motivated and how it prevented them from leaving their life’s dream behind. The way they overcome their disappointment of failure might motivate some of us to overcome the hurdles of life and thus, help other UGC NET aspirants to attain their goals.

Students speak:



“This was my second attempt at clearing UGC NET in Social Work. My career goal is to work for a non-government organisation. I like to work on the ground level for the community. But UGC NET is a national eligibility test. So, in the future, if I wish to go for a profession, say teaching; this would definitely be a plus.



In my first attempt, I failed to qualify by six to seven marks and on my second attempt, the gap was just four marks. So, I can see the improvement and I’m actually getting better. I found more familiar questions this time than before.



Actually, it didn’t demotivate me particularly. I was a bit sad for a while but then I had examples in front of me who have appeared multiple times but continued trying without quitting and obtained happy results in the end. I always look up to them when I feel sad.



I’m currently in my second year. So being a student, I’m learning more things daily. So, I believe that when I appear the next time, I’ll be having more knowledge on the subject than what I know now. That would increase my chances of qualifying for the test.



I haven’t tried a syllabus-focused study yet. I go with what I know from the subject and general knowledge. So, the change in the syllabus or the exam pattern has not affected me that badly.”



Asbiya PS, Appeared for Social Work, UGC NET

Currently: Second-year, Master's in Social Work (MSW)

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Tamil Nadu





“My career goal is to become a professor and I believe qualifying the UGC NET would help me achieve it. Actually, my goal motivates me to try again. I am willing to try till I crack it. I don’t feel demotivated in any way, because being a professor is not my end goal. If I don’t get it, then I am sure that I can switch my ways. There is no pressure for me to crack it.



With increase in the number of attempts, the ability to attempt it gets more refined. But preparation is what beings in the actual change. Contrary to the general pattern, I scored more the first time than the second. It is because I prepared for the first and not really for the second. Since I haven’t focused on a syllabus-based study, I didn’t find the syllabus change much difficult.”



Mohammed Faisal C K, Appeared for Psychology, UGC NET

Currently: Second-year, MSC in Applied Psychology

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Tamil Nadu





“Basically, I look forward to teaching as my dream career and UGC NET plays a vital role to satisfy the expectations of my dream. Actually, I tried two attempts and have not cleared yet. But it never demotivates me. Instead, it lit a sparkling light and motivates me to achieve my dreams. Even if we face failures, it doesn't mean that we have to quit, rather we can convert them to strengthen us.



The pattern of the exam varies from that of the earlier one. But it doesn't affect me to an extent because I haven’t covered the whole syllabus. Also, I gained more marks on the first attempt because I work hard the first time than the second. So, I realised that the change in the exam pattern doesn't affect me to an extent instead hard work is what really matters.”



Shabana TS, Appeared for English, UGC NET

Currently: Second-year, MA in English

MES College, Marampally, Kerala





“My career goal is to teach English Literature and Cultural Studies at the UG/PG level. Motivation is a compulsory requirement. Nothing about the exam qualifies one as being competent in the subject, at least not in something as all-encompassing and complex as English Literature. It is a tough exam to crack so failing to do so wasn’t discouraging.



Since the syllabus and exam pattern has changed, I think multiple appearances might increase the chances of qualifying for the test. According to me, the syllabus change was absolutely necessary. The previous papers focused heavily on British Literature which serves to be challenging for students who have not had their UG/PG Education in West Bengal. Outside Bengal, Universities offering degrees in English Honours aren’t British Literature-focused at all and have branched out their syllabus across multiple disciplines.”



Namrata Pandey, Appeared for English, UGC NET

Currently: Assistant Professor English

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology, Kolkata, West Bengal





“I am a second-year PG student hoping to obtain a PhD. My career aspirations can be accomplished if I pass the UGC NET exam. My initial UGC NET attempt served as a practice run to familiarise myself with the format and procedures of the test.



Despite revisions to the syllabus that in some ways impacted my chances of passing the exam, I prepared for my second attempt using the knowledge I had gained from my first attempt. Although showing up more than once helps determine why you failed in the past and make the required adjustments to pass the exam, continuous failure demotivated me a lot and put me in a kind of sorrow, I realised that many around me were attempting more and more number of times to crack the exam, which inspired me to try again.”



Fathima Nimrin, Appeared for English, UGC NET

Currently: Second-year, MA in English

MES College, Marampally, Kerala







“My aim is to become an Assistant Professor. Clearing UGC NET makes us eligible for the post of Assistant Professor post in various Indian universities and colleges. They can also do research. My progress is the only thing that keeps me motivated.



Sometimes I’m demotivated by the continuous attempts without good results. But now I’m not demotivated because successful people are built after they go through failure. I think multiple appearances increase the chances of cracking the test because it's possible to understand how much more to study and comprehend the difficulty level of questions. The syllabus of every subject covers all the relevant and essential topics of the concerned subject. So, the changing pattern or syllabus doesn't affect the chance of cracking the exam.”



Sneha Babu, Appeared for Commerce, UGC NET

Currently: Aspirant







“I have dreamed of joining the administrative services since school. I have always been pretty good in academics and my family has a number of teachers. So, academics is something I have chosen as an alternate career option. UGC NET would allow me to become an assistant professor and pursue a PhD. My dream is my motivation. Honestly, failing demotivated me initially. But you got to pull yourself up and try again. You should never stop trying.



I don’t think appearing multiple times increases the chances of qualifying. Instead, it depends on the effectiveness of your preparation and hard work. If you do it comprehensively, you'll crack it in one attempt. Even if you don't, you will learn from your mistakes and take a shot again.



The stream of humanities is pretty dynamic. New concepts and discourses are propounded literally every day and new theories are developed to better understand society. Hence, I don't really think the chance of syllabus is a challenge. It's about keeping your knowledge updated and fresh rather than only mugging the classical theories. But yes, finding quality content of the new theories can be challenging. But it gradually eases out. New books are written for candidates to better understand the latest concepts.”



Subhranshu Mishra, Appeared for Sociology, UGC NET

Currently: Aspirant







“Qualifying for UGC NET is an important factor for me because I wanted to become a college professor and for that, qualifying for UGC NET is a must. So, I wanted to clear it and I’m trying for that. What keeps me motivated to try again is my intense desire to achieve my goal. I lost out on UGC NET due to one mark the first time and two marks on my second attempt. I’ll write again.



I’m aiming for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) along with UGC NET. Because getting a PhD is the biggest dream of my life. It is very important to me to have both because I don’t have the financial security that can help me with my research.



When I failed to crack UGC NET because of one mark, I was depressed. I had tried at that time, day and night, spending time preparing. I was sad then, but I still tried again, though I can no longer study like I used to. I think the more you try the more you have the chance of cracking. It will have positive results for sure.



For me, the general paper is where I find difficulty with scoring marks. And for the last few years, UGC is not following a pattern. Every year they are following a different pattern. So obviously, every candidate is facing trouble with it. Because they can’t expect the previous pattern to be followed or the previous question pattern to benefit them.”





Ashwathi V V, Appeared for Malayalam, UGC NET

Currently: First-year, BEd

Kannur University Teacher Education Centre, Kasaragod, Kerala





“My career goal is to attain a PhD in Social Work and to be a teacher. For both of these, qualifying UGC NET is crucial. I want to pursue my PhD at a reputed institute. For that, UGC NET plays a vital role. Also, I am adamant about achieving UGC NET. What keeps me motivated is that I can see my improvement. The last time I missed it by just a few marks.



My family is also a great motivation for me. Achieving a doctorate was a dream that I had from my UG. I understood that I had potential in teaching when I worked as a guest lecturer in a college. I felt sad when I couldn’t crack the exam but it didn’t pull me back from attempting once more.



Continuous failures can sometimes make you doubt your potential. Attempting the test multiple times will increase your experience and help you gain confidence as you feel less stressed each time you appear for the test. All these factors can contribute to increasing your chances of qualifying the test.”



Jeni Johnson, Appeared for Social Work, UGC NET

Currently: NET aspirant





“I aspire to pursue PhD and I think JRF will help me in getting admission to better universities. My goals motivate me. I wish to continue my career as an educator.



When I failed the second time, I felt demotivated and I thought maybe this is not my area of expertise. But looking at the fact that I didn't get enough time to prepare due to my work schedule, I choose to appear once more for the exam. I think that when we appear multiple times, we will get used to the exam pattern, time management and understanding a few strategies to study. I have appeared for UGC NET twice and the syllabus and exam pattern remained the same for the two. So, I was not affected by it.”



Subi K Varghese, Appeared for Social Work, UGC NET

Currently: Guest lecturer

St Berchmans College, Changanassery, Kerala