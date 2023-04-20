In an initiative to encourage students to pursue higher education and uplift their status, the state government of Odisha has enhanced pre-matric scholarship for scheduled categories (SC/ST) students pursuing their studies in schools, run by Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development as well as School and Mass Education department for 2023-24, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The raise

The pre-matric scholarship for boys has been increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050 per month, while it has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 per month for girls. The scholarship is given for ten months a year to students who stay in hostels.

The pre-matric scholarship is given to the ST and SC students pursuing their studies in educational institutions of ST & SC Development as well as the School & Mass Education Department including special ST and SC hostels under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana. The pre-matric scholarship was last increased on June 4, 2022, stated the report.

Reasons

"Due to considerable rise in price of food articles and other essential commodities of daily use, the existing rate of pre-matric scholarship is found inadequate to meet the maintenance of boarders and day scholar students," said a resolution of ST&SC Development department.

Considering the inadequacy of the existing rates of pre-matric scholarship given to the boarder and day scholar students and to supplement in providing proper nutrition to the boarders, the state government has decided to enhance the scholarship, it added.

As told to The New Indian Express, the scholarship amount for Class VI and VII day scholar boys has been increased from Rs 180 to Rs 500 per annum while the amount has been enhanced from Rs 240 to Rs 500 per annum for girls.

For students of Class VIII, the amount has been increased from Rs 240 to Rs 500 for boys and Rs 300 to Rs 500 for girls.