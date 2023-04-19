A state delegate meeting of the Council of CBSE Schools - Kerala (CCSK) was held on Tuesday, April 18, at Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode. The conference highlighted the need for schools to adopt the kind of education system that nurtures students in a manner conducive to the welfare of society.

The authorised CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) school managers from the northern region of the state (Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod) participated in the meeting. Chief Secretary of Kerala VP Joy said in his inaugural speech that only education with a clear sense of purpose can achieve great success, adding that education reaches its perfection when science-based, spiritual education is practiced in harmony with nature, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Joseph Emmanuel, Academic Director, CBSE, said that the criteria adopted by the state governments, regarding the admissions in the first grade under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, would also be taken up by the CBSE educational institutions, as well as other boards. A comprehensive discussion was held about the measures to be taken for the implementation of the NEP.

Training in extracurricular subjects and teaching methods was given to the participants. A detailed class was also given on how to make the proposed physical changes in schools. Suchitra Shaijinth, General Secretary, CCSK and Master Trainer, CBSE, explained in detail about the training to be given to school teachers.

CCSK North Region President, Johny Kanjirathinkal, delivered the introductory speech. A petition highlighting pressing issues faced by CBSE schools, such as discriminatory property/building tax imposed by the government on unaided schools, vehicle tax order, fee consolidation in unaided schools and service wage reassessment provisions, was also handed over to VP Joy under the leadership of Indira Rajan, the council's office-bearer.

It was decided in the meeting that subject-based training would be provided to teachers at the district level under the leadership of the council, as per directions from CBSE. The meeting also decided to start Student Police Cadet (SPC) and Scout and Guide in schools, as per TNIE.