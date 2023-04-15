This is what the meeting will be about | (Pic: EdexLive)

Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) school managers will be convening an emergency meeting in the northern region of Kerala under the aegis of Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) at Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, on April 18, coming Tuesday. The inauguration of the conference will be done by VP Joy, State Chief Secretary at 10.30 am, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The chief guest of the conference will be the academic director of CBSE, Joseph Emmanuel. The basic steps needed to be taken with respect to the execution of the National Education Plan from the 2023-24 academic year will be explained by him, says the report by The New Indian Express.

The keynote address will be delivered by Indira Rajan, Secretary General of the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). The function will be presided over by the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala State President, Ramankutty Warrier.

The conference will talk about the urgent issues faced by the schools in this sector, said the CCSK north region president, Kerala. Devagiri CMI Public School Principal, Fr Johnny Kanjirathinkal, shared that "Issues like property tax/building tax imposed on unaided schools from April 1, vehicle tax order, fee consolidation in unaided schools and service wage revision provisions are some of the agendas that will be discussed."

To ensure participation, authorised CBSE school managers who will be participating in the meeting need to contact the number 9895989465 before April 16, Sunday.