The Government of Delhi today, Thursday, April 13, released the first quarter of the budget funds to the colleges that are fully funded by them. This was informed by Minister of Education, Government of Delhi, Atishi, as stated in a report by PTI.

While Atishi was addressing a press conference in New Delhi, she informed that the Government of Delhi has always given priority to the education sector and has made it to a point to always allocate the highest amount of funds to the same.

"There are 12 such colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government. We allocated Rs 400 crore for these colleges and the first quarter of the fund of Rs 100 crore has been released today," the education minister informed.

"Our government has always prioritised the education sector and we have always allocated the highest amount of funds for the department during Assembly budgets," Atishi said.

As per the Government of Delhi, during the Assembly budget in 2022-2023, Rs 361 crore was allocated to these colleges. In 2021-2022, the amount was Rs 308 crore; Rs 265 crore in 2020-21, Rs 235 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 213 crore in 2018-19.