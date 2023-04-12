The Bhawanipatna Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Kalahandi district received the final approval for starting admission of students from the 2023-24 academic session on Tuesday, April 11. The MCH affiliated with Kalahandi University has an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats per year.

Moreover, this is the 11th government MCH in the state and the third to be operational in a year. With this, the KBK region got one medical college each in the three districts. The letter of permission (LoP) has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) following an affidavit submitted by the Health and Welfare Department that all infrastructure facilities, faculty and resident doctors will be provided as per the norms.



Speaking on this, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit said the healthcare sector in the region will get a further boost after the operationalisation of the Kalahandi medical college. "The infrastructure is ready. The MCH authorities will soon start the process for admitting the first batch of students through NEET this academic session," she said.

Board suggestions

The medical assessment and rating board has, however, asked the MCH authorities to develop a biometric attendance, website on the medical college and display all information about the college which includes: courses offered, faculty available and their experience of the last five years, students joining and affiliating university.



Further, they have also been directed to display the hospital services, facilities and equipment available in each speciality along with the outpatient and in-patient stats, including births and deaths as per municipality and government records, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Moreover, built at a cost of Rs 220 crore at Bhangabari on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna, the MCH has six academic blocks. Since the Rs 206 crore teaching hospital is under construction, the existing hospital at Bhawanipatna is being developed into a 330-bed hospital to meet the requirements.