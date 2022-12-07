In a bid to encourage the young generation to use local handloom fabrics, and boost the industry, authorities at the Kalahandi University in Odisha have come up with an innovative initiative. The varsity has decided to introduce handloom-made uniforms, as per a report by PTI.

It has been discussed that the uniforms would be made of Habaspuri clothes. Vice-Chancellor of Kalahandi University, Sanjaya Satpathy, said, "This is a small attempt which may boost the traditional Habaspuri handloom weavers." He added that the government-run university has had a tie-up with fashion designer Sujit Meher who will provide the uniforms of students designed by him from the Habaspuri fabric.



Habaspuri is a handloom fabric from the Chicheguda region of the Kalahandi district. Though Habaspuri handloom got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2012-2013, it is now struggling to exist. Insufficient patronage and market support are the reasons. "Due to inadequate patronage, a number of the people of the weaving community in the district are leaving the profession and opting for other work which can fetch remunerative income," Satpathy said, as per PTI.

The Odisha government had, a few years ago, asked universities to adopt uniforms made from the Sambalpuri handloom print for students. Sambalpuri handloom sarees as uniforms were also introduced for teachers in government-run primary and secondary schools in the state.