Today, Jamia Millia Islamia has released the academic calendar for the upcoming academic year. As per this, the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will begin on April 12 and the closing of the process is on July 31.

As per the official release, admission to twenty courses will be done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, students are required to fill out both, CUET and JMI, forms for these courses.

Academic year

As per the schedule, the academic session will commence on August 1 and the semester exams will be conducted between December 1 and 15. Following this, the university will remain closed for students during the winter vacation between December 15 and January 12, 2024.

Next, the even semester will begin on January 15 and exams will be held between May 1 and 15, 2024. The university will have summer vacation from May 16 to July 15. Meanwhile, the provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.