The task force set up by the BJP to work on TSPSC question papers’ leak issue has decided to write letters to the Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court and all the judges of the Supreme Court to draw their attention to the glaring controversy that has rocked the state in recent times.



During a meeting, chaired by BJP State President Bandi Sanjay at the party office in Nampally on Sunday, April 9, 2023, the task force also decided to hold public hearings on the issue at prominent coaching centres in the city and also conduct public hearings in all the universities across the state.



Further, the task force has demanded that the State government immediately release a schedule for filling all the posts and to ensure the recruitment was done without any irregularities and mistakes, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What has happened so far? Here is a quick recap

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group I Preliminary exam, which was conducted on October 16, 2022, was cancelled due to paper leaks associated with these recruitment exams. A notice to this effect was issued by the commission on March 17, 2023. With this, the Group I Preliminary exam, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams, conducted on January 22, 2023, and February 26, 2023, respectively, were cancelled.



According to the press release, the Group I Preliminary exam will now be conducted on June 11, 2023. As to the other exams, the re-examination dates will be conveyed shortly.



So far, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has arrested 15 persons which include employees of TSPSC and its outsourced staff. Along with this, on April 1, it sent notices to TSPSC member Prof Bandi Linga Reddy and Secretary Anita Ramachandran to appear before it.