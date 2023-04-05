Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths probe into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage by interrogating aspirants from different villages under the Malyala mandal on April 4, Tuesday, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The candidates who appeared for the Group-1 preliminary examination were quizzed by a Circle Inspector (CI)-rank official and two Sub Inspectors (SIs). It must be noted that Atla Rajashekar Reddy, one of the accused in the scam, was a TSPSC employee on contract and he comes from Thatipalli village in Malyala mandal.



The candidates who attempted the prelims were paid a visit by the sleuths at their residences. The inquiry was also done through video conference if the concerned was not present at home. The procedure is likely to continue for another two days, says sources.



A list of candidates who had appeared for the Group-1 prelims was made by SIT considering their mandal and village. Among other points, these people were inquired about their political affiliations, the place of their preparation for the exam and their academic qualifications. Along with that, they were also asked about their marks in the exam and other relevant information if the participant was found to have cleared the prelims.

TSPSC Chairman’s statement recorded by SIT

TSPSC Chairman’s statement was recorded by SIT as a witness in connection with the question paper leak case, stated a report by PTI.



A senior police official said, "We examined him at his office. His statement has been recorded as a witness.”



SIT had already recorded the statements of the Secretary and a member of the TSPSC on April 1 as notices were issued to them. As many as 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the leaking of question papers of TSPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) examination since March 15.



The Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5 was called off by TSPSC as there were allegations of leakage of question papers. Group-I preliminary exam and two other tests were also cancelled by the commission as there were protests over the question paper leak.