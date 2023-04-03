The Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, witnessed over 11 lakh students appearing for the Class X exams today, Monday, April 3, stated a report by IANS.



Class X question paper leaked in Telangana?

Now there are allegations that the question paper in Telangana was leaked on WhatsApp groups. This comes right on the heels of the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) question paper leak which led to the cancellation of three exams.



It was reported that the paper was leaked after students entered the examination hall.

Looking at the numbers

Over six lakh students in Andhra Pradesh and nearly five lakh students in Telangana wrote the exam which started at 9.30 am and continued till 12.30 pm in Telangana and till 12.45 pm in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana...

The Telangana Board of Secondary School Education reduced the number of exam papers from 11 to six from this year on, as stated in a report by IANS.

In Telangana, a total of 4,94,620 students appeared for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams. The authorities have taken necessary measures by arranging 2,652 exam centres. The SSC exams that started today, April 3 will continue till April 13.

In Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, 6.64 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination at 3,349 different centres. Road Transport Corporation aided students by providing free travel facilities by its buses for students to enable them to reach the exam centres.

Students were allowed into the exam centres from 8.30 am and a late entry into examination centres was denied after 9.30 am.

Students were prohibited from carrying any electronic gadgets into the exam centres. Mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination centres including the chief superintendent of examinations. Other gadgets, such as laptops, tablets, cameras, smartwatches and Bluetooth devices, are also prohibited.

Warning by authorities

Given the irregularities reported last year in Andhra Pradesh, the authorities had warned that strong action will be taken against those indulging in malpractices. The officials made arrangements to detect any leak of question papers on social media platforms before and during the examination.

Telugu, English, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu and Odia are the seven mediums in which the Class X examinations in Andhra Pradesh were being conducted.