Now, the students of Class X to XII of all the streams of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) would not be reading history related to Mughal courts, the industrial revolution, the partition of the country, human development, human settlements, reproduction of organisms, environmental issues, solid state, surface chemistry, p-elements and so on as the books of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) which are part of their syllabus, have made major changes in the content to be taught to the students, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

However, the teachers of UP Board felt that the changes in the syllabus in the science subjects would have an adverse impact on students preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). Meanwhile, commenting on the changes, UPSEB Secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the students of UP Board would read the books of NCERT with the changes from the academic session 2023-24 as the UP Board students go by the NCERT syllabus.

In fact, UP Board had started a gradual transition of syllabus introducing NCERT books from the academic session 2018-19. As per the UPSEB sources, the chapters and topics removed by NCERT from History books under its new rationalised syllabus to be taught in Class XII from the academic session 2023-24 include Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (16th and 17th centuries), Colonial cities, urbanisation, town planning and understanding the partition (politics, memory and experiences).

Moreover, the students of Class XI would no longer be taught chapters related to central Islamic lands, confrontation of cultures and the industrial revolution as these chapters have also been removed from the textbook including themes in world history. The students of Class XII would not read US hegemony in world politics and the Cold War Era as part of their Civics syllabus.

Similarly, from the book — Politics in India since Independence — rise of popular movements and the era of one-party dominance dealing with the details of dominance of Congress, Socialist Party, Communist Party of India, Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Swatantra Party, have been omitted from the textbook of Class XII.

Similarly, the lessons on democracy and diversity, copular struggles and movement and Challenges to democracy have been removed from Class X textbook Democratic Politics-II.

Other subjects involved too

Even in other subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Math, major changes have been made. Six chapters on solid state, surface chemistry, principles of extraction of elements, p-block elements, polymers and chemistry in daily life have been removed from NCERT's chemistry book meant for Class XII.

In Physics, electric charges and fields, electrostatic potential and capacitance, current, electricity, moving charges and magnetism, magnetism and matter and so on have been removed while in biology, significant chapters including reproduction in organisms, the strategy of growth in food and environment have been completely removed from Class XII textbooks.

Transportation of minerals, nutrition, digestion and absorption in plants has also been removed. Some parts from the organic world, vegetable world, morphology and body of flowering plants, structural organisation in animals, biomolecules, plant growth and development and nervous control and coordination portions have also been removed.