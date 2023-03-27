New NCERT textbooks will be revised in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) and are expected to be introduced in schools from the academic session of 2024-25, education Ministry officials announced on Monday, March 27. The textbooks will be developed in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, speaking about this, a senior MoE official said, "The new textbooks are likely to be introduced from the 2024-25 academic session. It is a tall task but we are aiming for that. The textbooks will be revised as per the new NCF, work on which is already going on."

Read Also : NCERT's new manual for the third gender in schools is out, includes gender-neutral uniforms and safe washrooms

Digi learning

"Since COVID-19 has taught us that there is an appetite for digital learning, all the new textbooks will simultaneously be made available digitally so anybody can download them," he added. Further, Noting that textbooks should not be "static", the official said an institutional framework will be developed to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis, as stated in a report by PTI.