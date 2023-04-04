In a significant win for the protesting students at Kalakshetra Foundation’s Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, a dance professor was arrested in Chennai on Monday, April 3, on charges of verbal and sexual harassment.

The students at the institute started a protest seeking a safe space for women and the dismissal of the faculty members involved.

Let’s take a look at how the students’ fight against misconduct and sexual harassment by the faculty led to the arrest of Hari Padman, a professor at one of the top arts and cultural academies in India.

March 19: The college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) suo moto initiated an investigation based on complaints by the students and alleged that the complaints lack truth. The committee described the allegations as “mostly manufactured” and “aimed at maligning” Kalakshetra’s reputation.

March 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to DGP Tamil Nadu to ensure that relevant actions are taken and FIR is filed against the accused teacher and also against the Director of Kalakshetra for shielding the accused.

March 25: The NCW tweeted that the complaint has been closed on the basis of an investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee of the college. Students from the institution take their grievances to social media platforms.

Kalakshetra also released another statement requesting the NCW to consider the action already taken and welcome further enquiry, if not satisfied. “During the last few months, a scurrilous campaign is being carried out through social media posts casting aspirations on the functioning of Kalakshetra Foundation, and targeting some members of faculty and also malingering the institution’s credibility,” the statement read.

March 30: The students of Kalakshetra Foundation staged a protest demanding the arrest of those involved in the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct. The names of four of the faculty members: Hari Padman, Sanjith Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath, were revealed during the protests.

Following the protests, the foundation announced closing the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts until April 6, Thursday, and asked the students to vacate the campus.

March 31: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that legal action will be taken against four of the accused faculty members. AS Kumari, Chairperson of the State Commission for Women visited the campus and the students called off the protests as immediate action was promised.

April 2: The police launched a search to trace Hari Padman, the assistant professor accused of sexual harassment who was on the run after a criminal case was filed against him.

April 3: Padman was arrested under IPC sections 509 (whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object) and 354(A) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or a demand or request for sexual favours; or making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment (Prevention) Act.

The Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission has asked the director of Kalakshetra Foundation not to allow the other three faculty members accused of sexual harassment inside the college premises. The action was taken by the commission keeping in mind the upcoming examinations at the institution.

The college has also issued a circular saying that the examinations will be held from April 5, 2023 and that the exam schedule will be released shortly.