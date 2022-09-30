University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the upcoming National Credit Framework has received positive inputs from vice-chancellors of universities and other representatives.

Kumar convened a meeting with VCs and representatives of various universities in Karnataka to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy. “To come out with the National Credit Framework, we consulted leaders of institutions and have received positive inputs regarding the framework. The final version of it has not been announced. The primary idea is to provide flexibility for students to provide mobility across institutions and discipline, to make use of multiple exit and entry opportunities,” he said.

The Chairman also highlighted that this will lay the foundation for the National School Qualification, National Skill Qualification and National Higher Education Qualification Frameworks.

“We are aiming for a seamless transition from school-level to skill and higher education levels. Students can accumulate the credits right from the school level with the Academic Bank of Credits, while there may be those who will acquire credits under skill education. We would try to recognise prior learning for which credits will be assigned so that students can pursue higher education,” he said.

Regarding internships, he said, “We encourage internships not only in industries but in other places too. An electrical engineering student can intern at a panchayat office to see how technology can be improved for people.”