National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research-related activities, academic workshops and scientific conferences, as stated in a report by PTI.

The MoU was signed on September 28, Wednesday by IIT Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera and NIT Hamirpur Director Prof Hiralal Murlidhar Suryawanshi.

Sharing views on the advantages of this agreement, NIT-Hamirpur Registrar Prof Vinod Kumar said that it will allow undergraduate and postgraduate students of both institutes to carry out their studies and research work in joint consultation with the two faculties.

Considering MoU's contribution to the faculties, he added that the faculty will also be able to share academic knowledge and jointly publish research papers. Additionally, this agreement will enhance the quality of students at the two institutes.

On the occasion, Prof Behera addressed the students and apprised them of the ongoing research in robotics and drone technologies at IIT Mandi.