Unlike the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG), no normalisation of scores has been done for the CUET for postgraduate admissions, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.



The results for the CUET-PG were announced on Monday, September 26.



"No normalisation of scores has been done in CUET-PG and the universities will prepare rank lists on the basis of 'raw marks' and not NTA scores," Kumar told PTI.



Asked about the reasons behind no normalisation of scores in CUET-PG, Kumar said, "The PG exam was held in a single sitting for the majority of subjects, while in the UG exam, the test was conducted in different phases and shifts. Hence, scores had to be normalised to provide a level playing field for all candidates,” as per PTI.



In CUET-UG, results of which were announced on September 16, the scores were normalised and the UGC had announced that rank lists will be prepared on the basis of normalised National Testing Agency (NTA) scores.



The CUET PG exam saw 6,07,648 students registering. However, out of these, only 3,34,997 students actually appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in two phases, from September 1, 2022 to September 7, 2022 and September 9, 2022 to September 12, 2022, at 570 examination centres located in 269 cities across India and four cities outside India.



Unlike CUET-UG, the NTA has also announced subject-wise toppers for the postgraduate entrance exam.