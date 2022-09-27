The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has received Rs 14 crore as first installment from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for executing the repair work towards its hostels and other buildings on the campus, following complaints from students about the poor condition of the campus.



In a notice dated September 26, 2022, the university stated that a proposal was sent to the UGC for taking up “special repair” on priority for structure repair/upgradation/renovation of hostels, guest houses, academic, administrative, residential and other buildings on JNU campus. The UGC, in response, allocated Rs 28 crore for executing the aforementioned repair work, the notice stated.



Additionally, the UGC has also released an amount of Rs 14 crore as first installment for these works, the notice said. “Accordingly, JNU has decided priority of the following works related to hostels which have already been assigned to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). A committee has been formed by the competent authority to monitor the progress of the work,” it added.



The notice listed out the status of different works — as Phase I and Phase II — taken up for buildings on the campus. The university has accorded in principle approval to CWPD to start the tendering process for Phase II due to urgency. “The works shall be awarded as soon as the approval of the estimates is received from the standing committee of the UGC,” the notice said.



To recall..



This year, a spate of incidents like parts of ceilings and walls caving in at the campus have come to light. The students had earlier submitted a memorandum to the varsity, highlighting the insufficient seating space in the library, proper lighting of roads on campus, the need to make the campus more inclusive for students with disabilities and providing e-rickshaw and free bus services for transport within the campus.