The Tamil Nadu government has planned to hold school contact meetings to encourage more students to pursue higher education. In these meetings, the former school students who are currently pursuing college education and who have landed good jobs after higher education will interact with students of Class XI and XII.

The first phase of these meetings will be conducted across 825 schools in 13 districts of the state on October 6 and 7. The former students will share their experiences on how they pursued higher education despite hurdles and the support they received from their teachers, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“More than 650 former students have been identified for this and they will visit up to two schools per day to interact with students, teachers and headmasters. Most of these students are from model schools. The initiative will soon be extended to all districts,” the officials from the State Education Department said.

The former students would advise students on how to utilise the school facilities to the best possible extent and inform them about the various scholarships provided by the government. The department has asked the CEOs (Chief Educational Officers) to instruct headmasters to make arrangements for the event, as per TNIE.

The funds for the meetings, the Department informed, would be eventually released to the selected districts. The event will be held at the hi-tech lab at the schools in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Salem, Perambalur, Trichy, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, and Tiruvallur.

The CEOs have also been asked to share details of 8,588 students who wrote the Class XII examinations in 2020-21 but have not yet applied for admission to higher education institutions. According to the TNIE report, a total of 79,762 students took part in a career counselling programme organised for Class XII pass-outs last month.