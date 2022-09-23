A student took the extreme step and ended her life by hanging herself at her house near Nelamangala in Karnataka because she failed to score well in Common Entrance Test (CET). The deceased was an 18-year-old and a resident of Chikka Gollarahatti in Nelamangala, located in Bangalore Rural district. The victim's father is a worker at a factory while her mother is a housewife.

The student was pursuing her education at a private college. She was very upset after the results of CET were announced and had become reticent, the police informed, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On the evening of Wednesday, September 21, she was alone and she died by suicide by hanging herself in the room at her house. When her father came back home, he found his daughter hanging and informed the Madanayakanahalli police. No suicide note was recovered. A case of unnatural death has been registered.



Get help if needed

If suicidal thoughts are troubling you, get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777. They are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm or call 104 for Arogya Sahayavani, available 24x7.