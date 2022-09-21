After a first-year student allegedly died by suicide in a private university in Punjab, students of the institute staged a protest on campus on the same day. While security guards of the varsity tried to pacify the students, the protests went violent. Policemen have been deployed on campus as well.

The deceased student was 22 years old, from Kerala and was studying Bachelor of Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU), located in Phagwara, Punjab. The incident took place on the evening of September 20, the police informed. "According to a suicide note left by the student, he was facing some personal issues," said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, Jaspreet Singh, as reported by PTI.

The Civil Hospital (where the student was taken) authorities said that the student was brought dead. Meanwhile, an investigation in the matter is underway. "We have informed the family in Kerala. We will initiate further action after we record their statement, once they reach here," a police official said.

After the news of the suicide broke out, the students of the university, including girls, came out of their hostels and raised slogans, such as "We want justice". Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phagwara, Lal Vishwas Bains appealed to students not to believe any rumours, while Deputy Inspector General (Jalandhar Range) S Bhoopati, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bains and other police officers reached the spot to take stock of the situation.



Speaking about the incident, LPU said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle, "The initial investigation by the police and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family."