The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur will soon launch new Engineering-linked four-year BS programmes in Chemistry and Physics with specialisation.

Under these programmes, in the second and third years, the students will undergo comprehensive theoretical and experimental courses in advanced concepts of Chemistry and Physics in the respective programmes, and in the final year, these programmes will enable the students to specialise in a focused area in the forefront of Science, as stated in a press release.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the new four-year BS programmes, Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, "Research in Basic Sciences is driving the frontier of technology. Quantum technology, Sustainable materials, Terahertz technology, Gene Therapy, and Green Energy are some examples of science-driving technology innovations. It's time to rethink the basic science programmes, making them foundational for emerging technologies. New BS programmes of IIT Jodhpur have been launched with this motivation."

More details about the courses

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

This programme has been developed in line with the current trends aiming for science-based engineering innovation, with application opportunities in diverse areas, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, materials and devices, energy, healthcare and environment.

Bachelor of Science in Physics

This programme aims to impart theoretical foundations and practical skills in fundamental and applied physics with the understanding of interdisciplinary subjects through theory, computation and hands-on training. The graduates of this programme will have career opportunities in areas, including green energy and sustainable energy materials, photonics and terahertz technology/communications, quantum technology and communications, among others.

IIT Jodhpur will also provide the BS programme students with an opportunity to convert their four-year BS programme to a five-year BS - MTech dual degree programme with respective specialisations. In addition, the programme offers to pursue an entrepreneurial path leading to science-based engineering innovations.