Schools in Telangana have cut short the Dasara vacation for students to compensate for the loss of instructional days. To this effect, the School Education Department in the state issued a circular stating that the holidays will be given from October 1 to October 9, 2022.

The department also stated in the circular, “The government had declared holidays to schools from July 11, 2022 to July 16, 2022 due to heavy rains and on September 17, 2022 for the National Integration Day. Further as per the academic calendar for the year 2022-23, there was a loss of upto seven days of academic instructions.”

As a result, it has been proposed that the vacation for Dasara be given from October 1 to October 9, 2022 (nine days). Earlier, the holidays were scheduled from September 26 to October 9, 2022 (14 days).

The circular also added that, “To issue instructions to all schools in the state to function on second Saturdays in the months of November 2022, December 2022, February 2023, March 2023, April 2023 (five days), so as to compensate for the loss of instructional days.”