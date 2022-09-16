The Faculty Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (FAIMS), Delhi of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) has urged the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya to not consider any proposal for changing the name of the institute.

In a letter addressed to the Minister dated September 15, the association stated that, “FAIMS had sought opinion from all faculty members regarding this proposal. All faculty members unanimously shared their opposition for changing the name of AIIMS Delhi.”

They also stated that, “Identity is linked with name. If identity is lost, institutional recognition is lost both within the country and outside…We believe that AIIMS Delhi will face severe loss of identity and demoralization if the name is changed.”

The government had earlier formed a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity, according to reports. PTI reported that some of the AIIMS are already said to have submitted a list of names after the proposal by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

FAIMS, in its letter, also highlighted that the brand of AIIMS has been created by fulfilling the mission for medical education, research and patient care with dedicated efforts of its faculty members, residents, students and staff members over the years.

The association further requested a meeting with the minister to discuss long pending issues related to autonomy, in-campus accommodation and administrative reforms at AIIMS, Delhi.