On September 13, 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) referred to the Government of India's year-long plan to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day in a letter to Vice-Chancellors of universities and Principals of colleges in Telangana and districts of Marathwada and Karnataka.

The inaugural programme of this commemoration will be organised at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad on September 17, 2022, it added. Further, it was mentioned that the objective behind this commemoration is to "make the current generation aware of the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice made by the previous generations."

What are institutions expected to do on September 17, 2022?

1. Hoist National Flag

2. Take Prabhat Pheris, that is, early morning processions. Usually, these kinds of processions are staged by students on August 15

What other activities are included in the year-long celebration?

Activities are planned based on the theme of Hyderabad State Liberation. These include:

1) Talks by eminent people on the liberation of Hyderabad State

2) Nukkad Nataks on important heroes of liberation of Hyderabad State

3) Exhibition on Hyderabad State Liberation

4) Social media awareness campaigns about unsung heroes

5) Quiz competitions, essay competitions, film/documentary-making, painting competitions, photography and so on