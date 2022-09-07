Another student, a 23-year-old, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, September 7, at a lodge near the institute where he was staying, the police said. The student went to the terrace of the lodge where he had been staying temporarily and jumped to his death in the early hours of Wednesday, they added, as stated in a report by PTI.

He had completed his BTech at the institute. The death comes close on the heels of a suspected suicide of a second-year MTech student on the institute campus recently. Police said that the 23-year-old BTech student, a native of Rajasthan, had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town near IIT Hyderabad, as per PTI.

The reason for his extreme step was not immediately known. Police are awaiting the arrival of his parents. Police said a case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered following a complaint registered by the lodge staff.

Two more incidents at IITs

Police had said that on August 31, a 25-year-old MTech student had allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room at the same institute, as per PTI.

In fact, another incident was reported yesterday, September 6 wherein a 32-year-old PhD scholar at IIT Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, the police said, as per PTI.

Prashant Singh, who was pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering, hung himself on the night of September 6, Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the room, as per PTI. A release issued by the institute stated that a resident of Hall VIII called the security section to report that Singh's room was locked from the inside and he was not responding. When the institute administration officials forcibly opened the door, they found Singh hanging from the ceiling with the help of a bedsheet.

Singh was taken to the health centre of the institute, where he was declared dead, the institute said, adding that his family members who reside in Varanasi were informed about the incident. A mobile phone and a laptop belonging to the student have been retrieved from the spot, the police commissioner said, as per PTI. The body has been sent for postmortem and the examination will be performed by a panel of three doctors, he said. Singh, a student with outstanding academic qualifications, enrolled at IIT Kanpur in 2019 for his Master's degree before deciding to enrol in a PhD programme in 2021, the release said, as per PTI.