The rain monster seems to have hit education as well. A Government Higher Primary School in Vajarahalli near Nelamangala was inundated, and the school authorities have announced a two-day holiday on Monday, September 5, as stated in The New Indian Express.

The school furniture, study materials, documents, among other items have gone under water, with water gushing into seven classrooms, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Headmaster of the school, Soubhagya M, said that torrential rain late at night damaged the compound wall on the school premises and then the seven classrooms were flooded.

Local leaders, villagers, and panchayat members have assured that new materials for the school will be provided.

When students and teachers saw the plight of the school on TV, they rushed there to help drain the water, and also shift the study materials to three other classrooms which were unaffected. A member of the town panchayat Kemparaju said that encroachment of rajakaluve has led to waterlogging on the school premises, for which strict action should be taken.

Meanwhile, a couple of pharmacies were waterlogged in Harapanahalli in Nelamangala.